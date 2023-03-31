Our top client in the health industry is seeking to employ an Intermediate Java (Integration) Developer with 3 Years Java Systems Development experience to work closely with the development team to design, develop and maintain Java based integration solutions.
Duties
- Develop, test, deploy and maintain high quality applications and enhance existing applications.
- Assist with the production of technical specifications and designs.
- Promotion of new technologies and share knowledge within the team.
- Performance of code reviews.
- Recommend improvements to development processes, contribute to implementation plans, and assist in rollout.
Preferred Skills
- Java EE
- XML, XSD, JSON, Swagger
- Enterprise security concepts e.g., SSL, TLS, OAUTH etc
- Unit testing and mocking frameworks e.g., Junit & Mockito
- Spring/Spring Boot
- Maven
- Hibernate/JPA experience.
- Atlassian product stack (BitBucket, JIRA, Confluence etc.)
- JMS, Tibco EMS experience
- Oracle and PL/SQL
- Formal modelling languages (UML, etc.) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect)
Experience & Knowledge
- Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns
- Scaling experience e.g., load balancing, clustering, concurrency
- Agile principles and methodologies
- Experience with industry standard Application Servers (preferably WebLogic)
- Spring framework / Spring Boot knowledge
Education
- Matric
- Formal Java Qualifications
- IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc/BTech or similar)
NB Only apply should you meet the above requirements!
