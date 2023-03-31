Intermediate Java (Integration) Developer

Our top client in the health industry is seeking to employ an Intermediate Java (Integration) Developer with 3 Years Java Systems Development experience to work closely with the development team to design, develop and maintain Java based integration solutions.

Duties

Develop, test, deploy and maintain high quality applications and enhance existing applications.

Assist with the production of technical specifications and designs.

Promotion of new technologies and share knowledge within the team.

Performance of code reviews.

Recommend improvements to development processes, contribute to implementation plans, and assist in rollout.

Preferred Skills

Java EE

XML, XSD, JSON, Swagger

Enterprise security concepts e.g., SSL, TLS, OAUTH etc

Unit testing and mocking frameworks e.g., Junit & Mockito

Spring/Spring Boot

Maven

Hibernate/JPA experience.

Atlassian product stack (BitBucket, JIRA, Confluence etc.)

JMS, Tibco EMS experience

Oracle and PL/SQL

Formal modelling languages (UML, etc.) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect)

Experience & Knowledge

Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns

Scaling experience e.g., load balancing, clustering, concurrency

Agile principles and methodologies

Experience with industry standard Application Servers (preferably WebLogic)

Spring framework / Spring Boot knowledge

Formal modelling languages (UML, etc.) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect)

Education

Matric

Formal Java Qualifications

IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc/BTech or similar)

NB Only apply should you meet the above requirements!

Desired Skills:

UML

Java

Tibco

Swagger

Oracle

Learn more/Apply for this position