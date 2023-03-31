Intermediate – Senior C# .Net Developer

Mar 31, 2023

A wonderful opportunity exists for a .NET developer to join the R&D team of a well-known client of ours based in Gillitts, South Africa. This position requires a highly flexible and driven self-starter working effectively within the established delivery process framework

Job Description:

  • Development in C# and MVC and an MS SQL backend
  • Analyse software requirements and plan development accordingly
  • Must be able to develop software according to briefs
  • Develop high-quality and effective software within strict timelines
  • Communicate effectively with managers and the rest of the team regarding plans, issues and timelines
  • Decisive and needs to take responsibility for their work.
  • Must be flexible and able to prioritize effectively
  • Self-motivated
  • Diligent
  • Take ownership and resolve issues.
  • Technologies used: C# and .Net, MS SQL, PHP, Object Oriented development, Multi-Tier development

Candidate Requirements:

  • Computer science or IT degree from a reputable university
  • Minimum 5 – 10 years experience in developing web applications
  • Programming Fundamentals
  • C#
  • MVC
  • Entity Framework
  • ASP.Net
  • T-SQL
  • Develop database-driven web applications
  • At least 3 suitable/applicable references required

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

