Intermediate – Senior C# .Net Developer – KwaZulu-Natal

A wonderful opportunity exists for a .NET developer to join the R&D team of a well-known client of ours based in Gillitts, South Africa. This position requires a highly flexible and driven self-starter working effectively within the established delivery process framework
Job Description:
- Development in C# and MVC and an MS SQL backend
- Analyse software requirements and plan development accordingly
- Must be able to develop software according to briefs
- Develop high-quality and effective software within strict timelines
- Communicate effectively with managers and the rest of the team regarding plans, issues and timelines
- Decisive and needs to take responsibility for their work.
- Must be flexible and able to prioritize effectively
- Self-motivated
- Diligent
- Take ownership and resolve issues.
- Technologies used: C# and .Net, MS SQL, PHP, Object Oriented development, Multi-Tier development
Candidate Requirements:
- Computer science or IT degree from a reputable university
- Minimum 5 – 10 years experience in developing web applications
- Programming Fundamentals
- C#
- MVC
- Entity Framework
- ASP.Net
- T-SQL
- Develop database-driven web applications
- At least 3 suitable/applicable references required
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com
Desired Skills:
- Intermediate – Senior C# .Net Developer
