Intermediate – Senior C# .Net Developer – KwaZulu-Natal

A wonderful opportunity exists for a .NET developer to join the R&D team of a well-known client of ours based in Gillitts, South Africa. This position requires a highly flexible and driven self-starter working effectively within the established delivery process framework

Job Description:

Development in C# and MVC and an MS SQL backend

Analyse software requirements and plan development accordingly

Must be able to develop software according to briefs

Develop high-quality and effective software within strict timelines

Communicate effectively with managers and the rest of the team regarding plans, issues and timelines

Decisive and needs to take responsibility for their work.

Must be flexible and able to prioritize effectively

Self-motivated

Diligent

Take ownership and resolve issues.

Technologies used: C# and .Net, MS SQL, PHP, Object Oriented development, Multi-Tier development

Candidate Requirements:

Computer science or IT degree from a reputable university

Minimum 5 – 10 years experience in developing web applications

Programming Fundamentals

C#

MVC

Entity Framework

ASP.Net

T-SQL

Develop database-driven web applications

At least 3 suitable/applicable references required

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or by emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Desired Skills:

