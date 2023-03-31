IT and Facilities Support Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in the Financial Services Industry based in Johannesburg (Sandhurst) is currently looking to employ an IT and Facilities Support Technician (Fixed term contract with the possibility for extension or a permanent position).



Requirements:

A+, N+ certification.

Relevant Qualification in IT.

Two years’ experience in an IT role required.

Previous experience in a facilities role preferred.

MOS competent.

Good communication skills, both written and verbal.

Client (user) service orientation is the highest priority.

Technical and IT proficient, need to be comfortable configuring systems and analysing data.

Driver’s license and own vehicle required.

Responsibilities:

General

Communicate to all staff on any IT issues or events.

Pro-active monitoring of all offices and user machines via Microsoft cloud operation security centre.

Support users across the branch network via phone; Teamviewer (remote software); MS Teams.

Desktop support across the full office infrastructure (local pc; printer/scanner; office connectivity; phones).

Intermediation between users and IT service providers (Microsoft patching and anti-virus; other application support; NetSurIT Cloud operation security centre).

Computer builds (standard company build policies).

Assistance with office setup and IT configurability in all branches and offices across SA (remote configuration).

Covering calls for other office facilities such as connectivity, security, working environments, telephones, multi-functional devices, and any office devices.

Management Information

Record and analyse IT calls logged and determine patterns to pro-actively assist with future support.

Use IT Management information (Microsoft reports) to proactively manage IT incidents and monitoring.

Daily management of Microsoft patches and Anti-virus scanning. Pro-actively check daily weekly and monthly environment health reports.

Help co-create the relevant information for the company to make IT and systems decisions on a national scale (based on usability).

Facilities Support

Assist with finance and lease procurement, including acquiring new offices within budget, liaising with landlords or property agents, reviewing lease agreements, etc.

Assist with office procurement, logistics, IT, phone, network procurement, etc.

Assist with refurbishment of offices in line with budget.

Assist with management of all 3rd parties, compare quotes, and negotiate best prices from suppliers.

Assist with establishment and maintenance of preferred suppliers per region.

Liaise internally with relevant stakeholders, providing feedback on projects, etc.

Maintain and update furniture and fittings asset register across all offices with finance team.

Assist with lease renewals, security renewals, cleaning service renewals, etc.

Personal and Company Development

Set goals for the year and ensure that personal training and development takes place.

Ensure alignment to company development.

Reassess the self-management principle continuously and self –measure.

Move from operational chasing to more strategic value add responsibilities.

Establish the systems and realignment of resources to enable a sustainable support process.

