IT Support Engineer – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

T Support Engineer
Salary – R25,000 – R30,000, depending on experience and qualifications
Benefits – Provident Fund
Requirements:
- Relevant IT Qualification – advantageous.
- 3yrs or more Support experience.
- Microsoft Server Experience (DNS, DHCP and other relevant server roles).
- Active Directory.
- Comfortable working in a Linux environment
- Router/Layer 3 Switches settings and setup (VLAN’s) – advantageous
- Good routing/switching knowledge.
- Good knowledge of Firewalls and Firewall principals.
- Valid driver’s license.
Responsibilities:
- Support development and implementation of new computer projects and new hardware installations.
- Assist in developing long-term strategies and capacity planning for meeting future hardware and organizational hardware needs.
- Perform on-site analysis, diagnosis, and resolution of complex desktop problems for end users, and recommend and implement corrective solutions, including off-site repair for remote users as needed.
- Install, configure, test, maintain, monitor, and troubleshoot end user and network hardware, peripheral devices, printing/scanning devices, presentation equipment, software, and other products in order to deliver required desktop service levels.
- Where required, administer and resolve issues with associated end-user workstation network software products.
- Liaise with third-party support and PC equipment vendors.
- Perform related duties consistent with the scope and intent of the position.
- Printer and print server settings.
- System network setup and diagnose.
- Updating and maintaining Group IT Policies
- Virus and Malware detection, prevention and automation.
Desired Skills:
- DNS
- Dhcp
- Remote support
- Hardware troubleshooting
- Remote Desktop
- RDP
- Remote Troubleshooting
- Software troubleshooting
- Microsoft Operating Systems