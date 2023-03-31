Java Developer (Intermediate)

One of our clients in the Health Industry is seeking the employment of a Java Developer (Intermediate). The candidate will work together with the Business Analyst, System Architect, and Manger to understand the overall business needs and requirements. The Java Developer will support the projects throughout the project lifecycle, including requirements, design, implementation, release and post release support.

Education:

BSc Computer Science or equivalent 3-year IT qualification

3+ years source code Java (version 8) development experience (support and maintenance)

The system development life cycle, processes, and workflow

Deep understanding of the SpringBoot Framework, Hibernate

WebLogic, JBoss Application Server experience

Presentation layer development (JSP, JavaScript, Angular 6, JQuery)

SOAP, REST, XML, XSLT, Web Services experience

Maven, ANT build scripts

JMS, Tibco EMS experience

Java Batch Scheduling (Flux, Quartz) experience

Knowledge with Business Rules Management Frameworks and continuous integration

Experience with DevOps (Atlassian Suite) and Linux (L5, LVS, Apache)

Experience with containerization virtual systems (Kubernetes, OpenShift, Docker

Exposure to an agile methodology driven environment.

Experience in the delivery and deployment of projects within the SDLC within a high pressure

Desired Skills:

JAVA

SOAP

REST

SPRINGBOOT

XML

HIBERNATE

Learn more/Apply for this position