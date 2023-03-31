Java Developer (Intermediate) – Gauteng Johannesburg

One of our clients in the Health Industry is seeking the employment of a Java Developer (Intermediate). The candidate will work together with the Business Analyst, System Architect, and Manger to understand the overall business needs and requirements. The Java Developer will support the projects throughout the project lifecycle, including requirements, design, implementation, release and post release support.
Education:
BSc Computer Science or equivalent 3-year IT qualification
3+ years source code Java (version 8) development experience (support and maintenance)
- The system development life cycle, processes, and workflow
- Deep understanding of the SpringBoot Framework, Hibernate
- WebLogic, JBoss Application Server experience
- Presentation layer development (JSP, JavaScript, Angular 6, JQuery)
- SOAP, REST, XML, XSLT, Web Services experience
- Maven, ANT build scripts
- JMS, Tibco EMS experience
- Java Batch Scheduling (Flux, Quartz) experience
- Knowledge with Business Rules Management Frameworks and continuous integration
- Experience with DevOps (Atlassian Suite) and Linux (L5, LVS, Apache)
- Experience with containerization virtual systems (Kubernetes, OpenShift, Docker
- Exposure to an agile methodology driven environment.
- Experience in the delivery and deployment of projects within the SDLC within a high pressure
Desired Skills:
- JAVA
- SOAP
- REST
- SPRINGBOOT
- XML
- HIBERNATE