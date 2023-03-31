Mobile Software Developer

Mar 31, 2023

Our client is looking for a Software Developer with experience in developing Mobile, Desktop
and/or Web applications.

The incumbent will be required to design, develop and implement software on various platforms and devices. Knowledge in a wide variety of programming languages are preferred with a focus on Flutter development.

Solid knowledge of Flutter Widgets and how they can be plugged together, customized and deployed is a key
requirement. We require a strong candidate who is passionate about code writing, solving technical errors and taking up full ownership of application development.

Required Experience:

  • 3+ yeas in mobile and/or web application development.

  • A solid grasp of Object-Oriented programming.

  • Familiarity using IDEs like Android Studio, XCode, VS Code and Visual Studio (2019+)

  • Knowledge of Dart programming language, REST APIs and integration of 3rd party APIs

  • Comfortable using test cases for debugging code, enhancing performance and
    reliability.

  • Experience with UML tools (Enterprise Architect, StarUML, ArgoUML, Papyrus)

  • Experience working in an Agile development environment.

  • Solid knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket, SVN)

  • Experience working with project management tools (Jira, Asana, Redmine)

Beneficial Experience:

  • Experience in Continuous Integration tools (Jenkins, TeamCity, Gitlab)

  • Experience in writing unit tests (Junit, JTest, XCTest)

  • Experience in other programming languages not listed here.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • You will be building and shipping robust applications to various platforms (Web,
    Android and iOS) using a single codebase.

  • You need to be able to write readable and clear code using mainly Dart with some
    development in Java/Kotlin, Objective-C/swift, and C#.

  • You will be required to share feedback and brainstorm ideas with team members to improve the development process.

  • You must understand the basic concepts of design for developing user-friendly and responsive applications.

  • You must be passionate about technology and stay up to date with the latest
    technologies.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

