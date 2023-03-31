Network Security Engineer

Our client is looking for a Network Security Engineer, who specializes in Palo Alto. As an onsite engineer, you will be supporting a customer team and be responsible for the Palo Alto Networks estate. This will include changes and maintenance of all devices with the support of a backend team where required. The role entails 3 days a week onsite and 2 days remote.

The Requirements are the following:

Matric

PCNSE or equivalent

Knowledge and experience installing and supporting Palo Alto Security Appliances (minimum three years)

Data knowledge:

Knowledge of protocols BGP, OSPF, EIGRP, SPT, TRUNKS, VLANs, Port-Channel, Static routing

Networking topologies and protocols. Examples are MPLS, VRF, SIP, Traffic Shaping / QoS

Knowledge:

Engineers need to have extensive knowledge of both LAN/WAN designs and the support processes encompassing vast network deployments. They should be well-versed in network basics, such as TCP/IP, the OSI model, and IPv6. They should have proficiency in network configuration and security rules.

Key Responsibilities:

Maintain the client’s security and networking devices and upgrade when necessary

Providing support for other engineers on PA equipment/software

Cross-train in-house to share knowledge and share workload

Provide pre-sales support on client projects. This includes documentation designed and installation rollouts

Provide support to project managers on security/network deployments

Suggest and detail design changes as and when needed

Documentation of the customer’s installations and provide continuous service advice

Pro-actively review and maintain client infrastructure

Responding to emergency situations and performing effective troubleshooting during production outages

Working remotely or onsite as per business requirements

Desired Skills:

Palo Alto Security

PCNSE

TCP/IP

OSI

IPv6

LAN

WAN

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

