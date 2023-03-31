Our client is looking for a Network Security Engineer, who specializes in Palo Alto. As an onsite engineer, you will be supporting a customer team and be responsible for the Palo Alto Networks estate. This will include changes and maintenance of all devices with the support of a backend team where required. The role entails 3 days a week onsite and 2 days remote.
The Requirements are the following:
- Matric
- PCNSE or equivalent
- Knowledge and experience installing and supporting Palo Alto Security Appliances (minimum three years)
- Data knowledge:
- Knowledge of protocols BGP, OSPF, EIGRP, SPT, TRUNKS, VLANs, Port-Channel, Static routing
- Networking topologies and protocols. Examples are MPLS, VRF, SIP, Traffic Shaping / QoS
Knowledge:
Engineers need to have extensive knowledge of both LAN/WAN designs and the support processes encompassing vast network deployments. They should be well-versed in network basics, such as TCP/IP, the OSI model, and IPv6. They should have proficiency in network configuration and security rules.
Key Responsibilities:
- Maintain the client’s security and networking devices and upgrade when necessary
- Providing support for other engineers on PA equipment/software
- Cross-train in-house to share knowledge and share workload
- Provide pre-sales support on client projects. This includes documentation designed and installation rollouts
- Provide support to project managers on security/network deployments
- Suggest and detail design changes as and when needed
- Documentation of the customer’s installations and provide continuous service advice
- Pro-actively review and maintain client infrastructure
- Responding to emergency situations and performing effective troubleshooting during production outages
- Working remotely or onsite as per business requirements
Desired Skills:
- Palo Alto Security
- PCNSE
- TCP/IP
- OSI
- IPv6
- LAN
- WAN
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric