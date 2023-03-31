Obscure Technologies takes BeyondTrust into SADC

Obscure Technologies has signed a distribution agreement with BeyondTrust for the distribution of its portfolio in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

BeyondTrust’s integrated platform and solutions protect identities, access, and endpoints across the environment, enabling identity and access to be secured, monitored and managed. BeyondTrust’s solutions have been recognised as leaders by the top industry experts and analysts globally.

Obscure Technologies MD Justin Lee says: “We have seen growing demand in the local market for PAM, notably within enterprises with mature security and compliance policy frameworks.

BeyondTrust will address the needs of companies moving towards Governance, Risk and Compliance maturity and Zero Trust architectures, including enterprises in the financial services, retail, manufacturing, education, healthcare, legal and public sectors.

“The addition of BeyondTrust to our portfolio positions us – and our valued partners – to address changing requirements as customers in our market approach GRC maturity,” Lee says.

Francois van Hirtum, chief technology officer of Obscure Technologies, notes that the partnership is in line with Obscure Technologies’ strategy of going to market with brands that complement each other. “BeyondTrust integrates with other vendors in our portfolio, such as Okta, Tenable and Palo Alto Networks.”

John Hathaway, regional vice-president of India, Middle East and Africa at BeyondTrust, comments: “BeyondTrust has been expanding our presence significantly in Africa over the past few years, and we are now helping a growing number of top enterprise companies and organizations with securing their identities and privileges.

“We know how crucial it is to have the right alignment with a strong channel ecosystem in order to not only optimize our coverage and visibility, but also to make sure that our local VARs are delivering the best level of services to BeyondTrust’s end customers. We are confident that Obscure Technologies will enable our customers and partners to achieve their goals.”