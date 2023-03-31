Contract PHP Developer
Salary – R12,500 – R15,000, depending on experience and qualifications
Benefits – Provident Fund
Requirements:
- Ability to program confidently in PHP
- MVC/OOP PHP frameworks experience – advantageous
- Good understanding of MySQL databases
- Basic understanding of front-end technologies and platforms, such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript
- Experience with code versioning tools, specifically Git
- Knowledge of Linux
- A creative problem solver, that’s willing to explore and put in the work required
- Interested to learn a lot, be coached into best practices, able to work independently or in a team, confident asking for help
- Self-directed and self-motivated, able to up-skill and learn new technologies without supervision
- Fluent in English (written and verbal)
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- PHP frameworks
- MVC frameworks
- MVC Framework
- Linux
- MySQL Databases
- Git