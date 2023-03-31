PHP Developer

Mar 31, 2023

Contract PHP Developer

Salary – R12,500 – R15,000, depending on experience and qualifications
Benefits – Provident Fund
Requirements:

  • Ability to program confidently in PHP
  • MVC/OOP PHP frameworks experience – advantageous
  • Good understanding of MySQL databases
  • Basic understanding of front-end technologies and platforms, such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript
  • Experience with code versioning tools, specifically Git
  • Knowledge of Linux
  • A creative problem solver, that’s willing to explore and put in the work required
  • Interested to learn a lot, be coached into best practices, able to work independently or in a team, confident asking for help
  • Self-directed and self-motivated, able to up-skill and learn new technologies without supervision
  • Fluent in English (written and verbal)

Desired Skills:

  • PHP
  • PHP frameworks
  • MVC frameworks
  • MVC Framework
  • Linux
  • MySQL Databases
  • Git

