PHP Developer at Centice

Mar 31, 2023

This Pretoria-East based company is a successful and expanding software company involved in providing payroll and HR Solutions to a number of clients in Africa.
They are looking to take on a Software Developer with a special mix of skills to work on multiple software projects.

Desired Skills:

  • gui
  • php
  • JavaScript
  • CSS
  • JSON
  • Rest Web Services
  • mySQL
  • rest

About The Employer:

We are looking to take on a software developer with a special mix of skills to work on multiple software projects. In particular, we are looking for someone with experience in building GUI applications using a mix of PHP, Javascript, CSS, JSON, Rest Webservices, MySQL.

Essential Software Development Skills

– Attention to detail.
– Able to work and adapt in a fast-paced environment, working to tight deadlines.
– Can self-manage and is organised, able to take responsibility for projects and work un-supervised.
– Able to gather requirements and communicate with non-technical staff.
– A decent understanding of web application development.
– A high degree of literacy – written, spoken and computer.
– PHP
– Javascript
– CSS
– JSON
– Restfull web services
– MySql

Essential Technical Skills

– MySQL Design and implementation
– Experience with Microsoft Products, include Windows 7-10, Excel, Word, Powerpoint,
– XAMPP
– IIS web server
– Apache web server.

Desirable

– Agile development experience
– JavaScript/AJAX skills
– XML/XSLT & XHTML
– ODBC/mySQL
– Experience with search engines
– Linux / Unix experience.

Qualifying candidates interested in exploring this opportunity can send their CV’s to [Email Address Removed].

Should you not receive any feedback within one week, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical aid
  • Provident fund
  • Performance bonus

