PHP Developer at Centice

This Pretoria-East based company is a successful and expanding software company involved in providing payroll and HR Solutions to a number of clients in Africa.

They are looking to take on a Software Developer with a special mix of skills to work on multiple software projects.

Desired Skills:

gui

php

JavaScript

CSS

JSON

Rest Web Services

mySQL

rest

About The Employer:

We are looking to take on a software developer with a special mix of skills to work on multiple software projects. In particular, we are looking for someone with experience in building GUI applications using a mix of PHP, Javascript, CSS, JSON, Rest Webservices, MySQL.

Essential Software Development Skills

– Attention to detail.

– Able to work and adapt in a fast-paced environment, working to tight deadlines.

– Can self-manage and is organised, able to take responsibility for projects and work un-supervised.

– Able to gather requirements and communicate with non-technical staff.

– A decent understanding of web application development.

– A high degree of literacy – written, spoken and computer.

– PHP

– Javascript

– CSS

– JSON

– Restfull web services

– MySql

Essential Technical Skills

– MySQL Design and implementation

– Experience with Microsoft Products, include Windows 7-10, Excel, Word, Powerpoint,

– XAMPP

– IIS web server

– Apache web server.

Desirable

– Agile development experience

– JavaScript/AJAX skills

– XML/XSLT & XHTML

– ODBC/mySQL

– Experience with search engines

– Linux / Unix experience.

Qualifying candidates interested in exploring this opportunity can send their CV’s to [Email Address Removed].

Should you not receive any feedback within one week, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Provident fund

Performance bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position