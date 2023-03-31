PHP Developer at Centice

This Pretoria-East based company is a successful and expanding software company involved in providing payroll and HR Solutions to a number of clients in Africa.
They are looking to take on a Software Developer with a special mix of skills to work on multiple software projects.
About The Employer:
Essential Software Development Skills
– Attention to detail.
– Able to work and adapt in a fast-paced environment, working to tight deadlines.
– Can self-manage and is organised, able to take responsibility for projects and work un-supervised.
– Able to gather requirements and communicate with non-technical staff.
– A decent understanding of web application development.
– A high degree of literacy – written, spoken and computer.
– PHP
– Javascript
– CSS
– JSON
– Restfull web services
– MySql
Essential Technical Skills
– MySQL Design and implementation
– Experience with Microsoft Products, include Windows 7-10, Excel, Word, Powerpoint,
– XAMPP
– IIS web server
– Apache web server.
Desirable
– Agile development experience
– JavaScript/AJAX skills
– XML/XSLT & XHTML
– ODBC/mySQL
– Experience with search engines
– Linux / Unix experience.
Qualifying candidates interested in exploring this opportunity can send their CV's to
Should you not receive any feedback within one week, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- Provident fund
- Performance bonus