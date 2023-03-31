Refrigeration Project Manager – Gauteng Tulisa Park

Mar 31, 2023

Role Description:

  • Project co-ordination, planning and management
  • Identify possible refrigeration systems sales opportunities within the retail and commercial environments
  • Manage customer expectations and relationships
  • Communicate project timelines to production team
  • Manage project resources and budget
  • Effective collaboration with customer project management team
  • Manage overall project quality
  • Inspect & sign-off project before handing over to customer
  • Continuous improvement

Measures of performance (60% Weighting)

  • Project profitability – 15% weighting
  • Project efficiencies (time spent on site) – 5% weighting
  • Due date performance – 15% weighting
  • Quality control (minimize additional cost for onsite repairs/rework) – 10% weighting
  • Overall customer satisfaction – 15% weighting

Skills requirements

  • Project management
  • Refrigeration experience 5 years
  • Problem and conflict management skills
  • Technical ability / understanding
  • Leadership and management skills
  • Communication

Behaviours (40% Weighting)

  • Take overall control of project specific budget – 10% weighting
  • Focus on project timeframe – 10% weighting
  • Project specific feedback to factory re quality issues – 10% weighting
  • Communication (internal & external) – 10% weighting

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Refrigeration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *