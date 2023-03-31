Refrigeration Project Manager – Gauteng Tulisa Park

Role Description:
- Project co-ordination, planning and management
- Identify possible refrigeration systems sales opportunities within the retail and commercial environments
- Manage customer expectations and relationships
- Communicate project timelines to production team
- Manage project resources and budget
- Effective collaboration with customer project management team
- Manage overall project quality
- Inspect & sign-off project before handing over to customer
- Continuous improvement
Measures of performance (60% Weighting)
- Project profitability – 15% weighting
- Project efficiencies (time spent on site) – 5% weighting
- Due date performance – 15% weighting
- Quality control (minimize additional cost for onsite repairs/rework) – 10% weighting
- Overall customer satisfaction – 15% weighting
Skills requirements
- Project management
- Refrigeration experience 5 years
- Problem and conflict management skills
- Technical ability / understanding
- Leadership and management skills
- Communication
Behaviours (40% Weighting)
- Take overall control of project specific budget – 10% weighting
- Focus on project timeframe – 10% weighting
- Project specific feedback to factory re quality issues – 10% weighting
- Communication (internal & external) – 10% weighting
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Refrigeration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma