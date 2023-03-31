Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Randburg

Purpose of the Position:

? To support the planned pre-grooming analysis efforts for Tech Mod from a Business Analyst perspective, ensuring that process definitions, business rules and requirements consider the required successful customer outcomes and best-state customer journeys.

Key Deliverables & Responsibilities (Among Others):

? Identify areas of analysis focus in line with priorities defined and agreed

? Document/ model business processes & business rules

? Document/ model business requirements

? Document/ model use cases, user stories & associated test scenarios

? Support development teams & UAT

Qualifications Essential:

? Relevant Degree / Diploma in ICT

? Relevant qualification in Business Analysis

? CPBA/ CBAP Certification from FTI preferable

Experience:

? Min 8 – 10 years of experience in business analysis

? Min 8 years experience in process/ requirement modelling using an enterprise modelling tool essential

? Previous experience/exposure to Agile methodology

? CX design experience is considered an advantage

? Previous modelling experience using Sparx Enterprise Architect is considered an advantage

Technical Competencies:

? Strong facilitation and requirement elicitation

? Strong process/ requirement documentation/modelling

? Strong stakeholder engagement and stakeholder management skills

? Excellent verbal and written communication skills

? Excellent time management skills

? Strong presentation skills

? Customer focus and service orientation

? Planning and organizing

Behavioural Competencies:

? Customer Centricity

? Relationship Building

? Risk Management

? Negotiation Skills

? Conflict Resolution

? Decision Making

? Critical Appraisal

? Holistic Thinking

? Persuading & Influence

? Coaching

Desired Skills:

CPBA/ CBAP Certification from FTI preferable

experience in process/ requirement modelling using an enterprise modelling tool essential

experience/exposure to Agile methodology

CX design experience is considered an advantage

Previous modelling experience using Sparx Enterprise Architect is considered an advantage

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our Client is a broad-based multinational media group headquartered in South Africa and Dubai with principal operations in pay television and video entertainment. The group operates in almost 50 countries in Africa.

An African platform operator, our Client’s expertise lies in distributing media products, creating media content and selling advertising. Its key areas of operations are:

? Pay Television: direct-to-home satellite and digital terrestrial television services; and

? SVOD: subscription video-on-demand services across multiple online platforms with a focus on library and local content in developing markets.

Operating in the majority of African countries, our Client is the leading Pay TV provider in most of the key African markets. Its strategy is to offer the best local and international content across multiple platforms to customers wherever they are. The group’s strength lies in its focus on local language and culture, its entrepreneurial spirit and the quality of its workforce.

Over the years our Client has built a successful track record of identifying trends early, adapting them for the markets in which it operates and leveraging them to maximum advantage. The group generates revenues mainly by collecting subscription fees, with a moderate contribution from advertising revenue.

Its key objectives are to:

? Build its Pay TV and SVOD subscriber base

? Focus on investment and technology

? Maintain a local approach

? Provide quality service

? Attract innovative and motivated employees

Learn more/Apply for this position