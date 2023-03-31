Senior DBA

Job Title: Senior Database Administrator
Location: Cape Town (onsite presence required 2-3 days per week)
Job Type: Full-time
We are seeking an experienced Senior Database Administrator to join our team in Cape Town. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 7 years of experience as a DBA and experience in AWS.
- Minimum of 7 years’ experience as a DBA, with hands-on experience in a multi-tiered environment.
- Experience working with at least 20+ virtual and physical servers and the deployment and maintenance of Enterprise Level SQL Servers.
- Extensive experience in the implementation and management of Windows Clustering and Fail Over Cluster instances, SQL Server High Availability Technologies, Replication, Mirroring, SSIS and SSRS.
- Must have experience in AWS.
Skills and Abilities:
- Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work independently and in a team environment.
- Ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks simultaneously.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML