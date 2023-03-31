Senior Java Developer

We are looking for a Senior Java Developer who is an expert in Java EE, to join our dynamic team. In this role, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining robust and scalable enterprise applications, as well as mentoring junior developers. Our ideal candidate is a creative problem solver who is passionate about developing clean, efficient, and high-quality code.

Responsibilities include (But not limited to):

Design, develop, and maintain enterprise applications using Java EE, GitLab, Jenkins, Ansible, Linux/AIX, REST, Back End Development, Object Oriented development and design, WebSphere Application Server, and WebSphere Liberty Server.

Write clean, efficient, and testable code that adheres to industry best practices.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design and implement solutions that meet business requirements.

Develop and maintain technical documentation and architecture diagrams.

Mentor junior developers and help them develop their technical skills.

Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to ensure code quality.

Keep up-to-date with emerging technologies and industry trends.

Minimum Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.

8+ years of experience in software development, with at least 5 years of experience in Java EE.

Expert-level knowledge of GitLab, Jenkins, Ansible, Linux/AIX, REST, Back End Development, Object Oriented development and design, WebSphere Application Server, and WebSphere Liberty Server.

Strong experience in software development methodologies i.e Agile.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Experience in mentoring junior developers.

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.

If you are a creative problem solver, have a passion for developing high-quality code, and meet the qualifications listed above, we encourage you to apply.

Desired Skills:

Java EE

WebSphere

Linux

Learn more/Apply for this position