Senior JAVA Developer

One of our top clients in the Health industry is looking to appoint the best of the best Senior Java Developers. Using knowledge of the organization’s technology infrastructure and specific software applications, the Senior Java developer will help the business to address changes through technologies.

The Senior Java Developer will support the projects throughout the project lifecycle, including requirements, design, implementation, release, and post release support.

BSc Computer Science or equivalent 3-year IT qualification

6+ source code Java (version 8) development experience (backend)

Deep understanding of the SpringBoot Framework, Hibernate

WebLogic, JBoss Application Server experience

Presentation layer development (JSP, JavaScript, Angular 6, JQuery)

SOAP, REST, XML, XSLT, Web Services experience

Maven, ANT build scripts

JMS, Tibco EMS experience

Java Batch Scheduling (Flux, Quartz) experience

Knowledge with Business Rules Management Frameworks and continuous integration

Experience with DevOps (Atlassian Suite) and Linux (L5, LVS, Apache)

Experience with containerization virtual systems (Kubernetes, OpenShift, Docker)

Exposure to an agile methodology driven environment.

Experience in the delivery and deployment of projects within the SDLC within a high-pressure complex environment.

Software release management

Solution Design and Implementation

Software testing and Test Driven development Software deployment and maintenance Change control

Time management and prioritization Analytical and problem solving skills

Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and is able to work under minimum supervision

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Can help with quality assurance and provide comments

