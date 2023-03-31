One of our top clients in the Health industry is looking to appoint the best of the best Senior Java Developers. Using knowledge of the organization’s technology infrastructure and specific software applications, the Senior Java developer will help the business to address changes through technologies.
The Senior Java Developer will support the projects throughout the project lifecycle, including requirements, design, implementation, release, and post release support.
- BSc Computer Science or equivalent 3-year IT qualification
- 6+ source code Java (version 8) development experience (backend)
- Deep understanding of the SpringBoot Framework, Hibernate
- WebLogic, JBoss Application Server experience
- Presentation layer development (JSP, JavaScript, Angular 6, JQuery)
- SOAP, REST, XML, XSLT, Web Services experience
- Maven, ANT build scripts
- JMS, Tibco EMS experience
- Java Batch Scheduling (Flux, Quartz) experience
- Knowledge with Business Rules Management Frameworks and continuous integration
- Experience with DevOps (Atlassian Suite) and Linux (L5, LVS, Apache)
- Experience with containerization virtual systems (Kubernetes, OpenShift, Docker)
- Exposure to an agile methodology driven environment.
- Experience in the delivery and deployment of projects within the SDLC within a high-pressure complex environment.
- Software release management
- Solution Design and Implementation
- Software testing and Test Driven development Software deployment and maintenance Change control
- Time management and prioritization Analytical and problem solving skills
- Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and is able to work under minimum supervision
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Can help with quality assurance and provide comments
Desired Skills:
- Java
- SpringBoot Framework
- WebLogic
- SOAP
- JMS
- Tibco