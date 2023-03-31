Senior Java Integration Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Mar 31, 2023

One of our top clients in the Health industry is looking to appoint strong Senior Java Integration Developers who understand and can apply the fundamentals of SOA- and OO principles and methodologies, and have experience considering non-functional requirements including security and performance considerations.

  • IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc/BTech or similar)
  • 5 years Java systems development experience
  • Java EE
  • Spring framework / Spring Boot knowledge and experience
  • Extensive Web service experience (RESTful & SOAP)
  • XML, XSD, JSON, Swagger
  • Enterprise security concepts e.g., SSL, TLS, OAUTH etc.
  • Unit testing and mocking frameworks e.g. Junit & Mockito
  • Experience with industry standard Application Servers (preferably WebLogic)
  • Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns
  • Maven
  • Hibernate/JPA experience
  • JMS, Tibco EMS experience
  • Oracle and PL/SQL knowledge
  • Enterprise Integration Patterns
  • Formal modelling languages (UML, etc.) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect)
  • Agile principles and methodologies, including Continuous Integration and Test Driven Development
  • Atlassian product stack (BitBucket, JIRA, Confluence etc.)
  • Scaling experience e.g. load balancing, clustering, concurrency, etc.
  • Develop, test, deploy and maintain high quality applications
  • Analyse, maintain and enhance existing applications
  • Assist with the production of technical specifications and designs

Desired Skills:

  • Jva
  • Spring Boot
  • RESTful & SOAP
  • Tibco EMS
  • BitBucket

