Senior Java Integration Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

One of our top clients in the Health industry is looking to appoint strong Senior Java Integration Developers who understand and can apply the fundamentals of SOA- and OO principles and methodologies, and have experience considering non-functional requirements including security and performance considerations.
- IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc/BTech or similar)
- 5 years Java systems development experience
- Java EE
- Spring framework / Spring Boot knowledge and experience
- Extensive Web service experience (RESTful & SOAP)
- XML, XSD, JSON, Swagger
- Enterprise security concepts e.g., SSL, TLS, OAUTH etc.
- Unit testing and mocking frameworks e.g. Junit & Mockito
- Experience with industry standard Application Servers (preferably WebLogic)
- Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns
- Maven
- Hibernate/JPA experience
- JMS, Tibco EMS experience
- Oracle and PL/SQL knowledge
- Enterprise Integration Patterns
- Formal modelling languages (UML, etc.) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect)
- Agile principles and methodologies, including Continuous Integration and Test Driven Development
- Atlassian product stack (BitBucket, JIRA, Confluence etc.)
- Scaling experience e.g. load balancing, clustering, concurrency, etc.
- Develop, test, deploy and maintain high quality applications
- Analyse, maintain and enhance existing applications
- Assist with the production of technical specifications and designs
Desired Skills:
- Jva
- Spring Boot
- RESTful & SOAP
- Tibco EMS
- BitBucket