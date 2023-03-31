Senior Java Integration Developer

One of our top clients in the Health industry is looking to appoint strong Senior Java Integration Developers who understand and can apply the fundamentals of SOA- and OO principles and methodologies, and have experience considering non-functional requirements including security and performance considerations.

IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc/BTech or similar)

5 years Java systems development experience

Java EE

Spring framework / Spring Boot knowledge and experience

Extensive Web service experience (RESTful & SOAP)

XML, XSD, JSON, Swagger

Enterprise security concepts e.g., SSL, TLS, OAUTH etc.

Unit testing and mocking frameworks e.g. Junit & Mockito

Experience with industry standard Application Servers (preferably WebLogic)

Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns

Maven

Hibernate/JPA experience

JMS, Tibco EMS experience

Oracle and PL/SQL knowledge

Enterprise Integration Patterns

Formal modelling languages (UML, etc.) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect)

Agile principles and methodologies, including Continuous Integration and Test Driven Development

Atlassian product stack (BitBucket, JIRA, Confluence etc.)

Scaling experience e.g. load balancing, clustering, concurrency, etc.

Develop, test, deploy and maintain high quality applications

Analyse, maintain and enhance existing applications

Assist with the production of technical specifications and designs

