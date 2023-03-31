Senior Mobile Developer Android/ iOS/ Ionic/ React Native at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic provider of sustainable Tech Solutions to the Agricultural sector is looking for a Senior Mobile Developer (Ionic/ React Native) to join their development team and take primary responsibility for a suite of mobile based software applications. The successful candidate must have a bachelor’s degree in programming or related field and experience with Android/ iOS/ Ionic/ React Native.

DUTIES:

Identify and plan for new features.

Provide reasonable estimates of complexity.

Build and deploy iOS and Android applications according to specified Scope of Work

Write code that is easy to understand and maintain by other members of the team.

Integrate with APIs.

Identify technical risks and implement controls.

Suggest and implement new mobile products, applications, and protocols.

Remain up to date with the terminology, concepts, and best practices for coding mobile apps.

Work closely with colleagues to constantly innovate app functionality and design.

Use and adapt existing web applications for apps.

Write unit and UI tests to identify malfunctions or bugs.

Communicate with end users to understand their needs and experiences.

Ensure that products address clients’ needs – necessitating an agile approach.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in programming or related field

Experience with Android/ iOS/ Ionic/ React Native.

Knowledge of mobile unit testing frameworks and automation toolkits.

Knowledge and experience in using static analysis, continuous integration and build automation tools and frameworks.

Experience:

3 Years’ hands on experience in mobile deployments.

Proficient in one or more programming language(s) used for mobile app development: React, Kotlin, JavaScript, Swift etc.

Experience in any of: ReactNative, Firebase, AngularJS, or the Ionic framework.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong organisational skills, mathematical aptitude,

A drive to keep up to date with developments and trends in the tech and modern media world.

The ability to learn quickly.

The ability to interpret and follow technical plans.

Problem-solving skills.

Strong communication skills.

COMMENTS:

