Software Engineer

Mar 31, 2023

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Design and write software for equipment and/or applications
  • Assist in the development and maintenance of commissioning and software documentation including updates after release
  • Provide support for the implementation, training and troubleshooting of software products
  • Develop and de-bug software products prior to release
  • Diagnose and troubleshoot associated hardware as required
  • Perform other work related tasks as assigned
  • Comply with all Company and HSE policies and procedures

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE QUALIFICATIONS

  • Preferred BS in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics or equivalent
  • Preferred 5+ years experience designing control systems and programming PLCs/HMIs

Desired Skills:

  • Electrical
  • Engineering
  • Software

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *