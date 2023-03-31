Software Engineer at Viva Outsourcing – Western Cape Westlake

Mar 31, 2023

Key field of work

  • Creation of real time control systems in the field of lithography and optics
  • Creation and implementation of an update and maintenance concept for Linux with a focus on high availability and flexibility
  • Development and integration of real-time capable control algorithms for an intel Aria SoC
  • Development of update strategies for Arria 10Soc from x86 IPC over PCIe

Technical skills required

  • C
  • C++
  • Python
  • CORBA
  • LWDSP
  • Linux
  • x86 IPC
  • -Arria 10 SoC
  • VHDL
  • Must have a degree in the relevant field
  • At least 3 years working experience

If you feel you meet the requirements please send your Cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • C++
  • Python
  • Engineering Software

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

ViVa is looking for a skilled Software Developer to join our team!

About ViVa Outsourcing:

ViVa Outsourcing is a Cape Town based Start Up, providing business services to international clients. We have ambitious growth expectations, as we operate in the exciting and fast-growing field of online learning. Our offices are in an attractive setting, within a well looked after business park in Tokai. This is an outstanding opportunity to start this journey together with us and to build a dynamic, motivated team around you.

