Software Engineer at Viva Outsourcing – Western Cape Westlake

Key field of work
- Creation of real time control systems in the field of lithography and optics
- Creation and implementation of an update and maintenance concept for Linux with a focus on high availability and flexibility
- Development and integration of real-time capable control algorithms for an intel Aria SoC
- Development of update strategies for Arria 10Soc from x86 IPC over PCIe
Technical skills required
- C
- C++
- Python
- CORBA
- LWDSP
- Linux
- x86 IPC
- -Arria 10 SoC
- VHDL
- Must have a degree in the relevant field
- At least 3 years working experience
If you feel you meet the requirements please send your Cv to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- C++
- Python
- Engineering Software
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
ViVa is looking for a skilled Software Developer to join our team!
About ViVa Outsourcing:
ViVa Outsourcing is a Cape Town based Start Up, providing business services to international clients. We have ambitious growth expectations, as we operate in the exciting and fast-growing field of online learning. Our offices are in an attractive setting, within a well looked after business park in Tokai. This is an outstanding opportunity to start this journey together with us and to build a dynamic, motivated team around you.