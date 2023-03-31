Software Engineer at Viva Outsourcing

Key field of work

Creation of real time control systems in the field of lithography and optics

Creation and implementation of an update and maintenance concept for Linux with a focus on high availability and flexibility

Development and integration of real-time capable control algorithms for an intel Aria SoC

Development of update strategies for Arria 10Soc from x86 IPC over PCIe

Technical skills required

C

C++

Python

CORBA

LWDSP

Linux

x86 IPC

-Arria 10 SoC

VHDL

Must have a degree in the relevant field

At least 3 years working experience

If you feel you meet the requirements please send your Cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

C++

Python

Engineering Software

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

ViVa is looking for a skilled Software Developer to join our team!

About ViVa Outsourcing:

ViVa Outsourcing is a Cape Town based Start Up, providing business services to international clients. We have ambitious growth expectations, as we operate in the exciting and fast-growing field of online learning. Our offices are in an attractive setting, within a well looked after business park in Tokai. This is an outstanding opportunity to start this journey together with us and to build a dynamic, motivated team around you.

