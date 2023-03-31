Software Engineer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Design and write software for equipment and/or applications
- Assist in the development and maintenance of commissioning and software documentation including updates after release
- Provide support for the implementation, training and troubleshooting of software products
- Develop and de-bug software products prior to release
- Diagnose and troubleshoot associated hardware as required
- Perform other work related tasks as assigned
- Comply with all Company and HSE policies and procedures
EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE QUALIFICATIONS
- Preferred BS in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics or equivalent
- Preferred 5+ years experience designing control systems and programming PLCs/HMIs
- Write logic for PLC software used to monitor and control a BOP and its auxiliary systems
- Develop Software Design Specification for Company BOP control system in collaboration with the engineering team and customer
Desired Skills:
- Engineering
- Programming
- Software