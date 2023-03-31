Solution Analysts – Gauteng

We are looking for a Solutions analyst who will work alongside our other analysts.

The main tasks will include performing detailed requirements analysis, documenting processes and performing some user acceptance testing. The incumbent should have a natural analytical way of thinking and explain difficult concepts to non-technical users.

Required Experience:

3+ yeas in mobile and/or web application development.

A solid grasp of Object-Oriented programming.

Familiarity using IDEs like Android Studio, XCode, VS Code and Visual Studio (2019+)

Knowledge of Dart programming language, REST APIs and integration of 3rd party APIs

Comfortable using test cases for debugging code, enhancing performance and

reliability. Experience with UML tools (Enterprise Architect, StarUML, ArgoUML, Papyrus)

Experience working in an Agile development environment.

Solid knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket, SVN)

Experience working with project management tools (Jira, Asana, Redmine)

Beneficial Experience:

Experience in Continuous Integration tools (Jenkins, TeamCity, Gitlab)

Experience in writing unit tests (Junit, JTest, XCTest)

Experience in other programming languages not listed here.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Evaluation of business processes

Anticipating requirements and uncovering areas for improvement.

Developing UML models in detail for use by both technical and non-technical users.

Lead ongoing reviews of processes and make suggestions for optimization.

Conduct meetings and presentations to share ideas.

Performing requirement analysis

Scrutinize and suggest possible improvements with regard to processes to external stakeholders

Be able to effectively communicate with external clients

Gathering of critical information from meetings with stakeholders to produce useful specifications

Working closely with clients, technical and managerial staff

Prioritizing initiatives based on the needs and requirements of clients

Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and technical staff.

Monitoring of deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.

Interpret the business requirement specification and translate it into a detailed system design specification to enable the development of innovative, flexible, and efficient solutions of a business problem.

Interpret specifications to build systems solutions to support business processes,

aligned with relevant internal and external governance

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

