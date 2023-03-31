Systems Analyst (x2) (Hybrid) – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a Senior and an Intermediate Systems Analyst with 5+ years experience in systems analysis and design.
Must have sound UML experience, sound understanding of service design, solid expertise in MS SQL and experience using service integration testing tools e.g. SoapUI, Postman etc..
Qualification Required:
- Matric essential
Preferred Qualification:
- Computer Science degree, IT Diploma or equivalent in experience
- Do technical design of applications based on business processes and requirements documentation, aligned with architectural guidelines.
- Do the Logical system design (independent of technology) and create Use Case Realisation Documentation and a Logical Data Model
- Create System Integration Specifications
- Design and document web services
- Analyse existing landscape for services that can be reused
- Identify and analyse Non-Functional Requirements and include in technical documentation.
- Provide input to Functional specifications as required
- Provide input into Quality Management Plan
- Assist with quality reviews
- Provide input to software development plans
- Provide input to the scoping and estimation process.
- Understanding of the SDLC Methodology
- Relevant programming languages
- Problem Analysis and Problem Solving Techniques
- Impact Analysis Techniques
- Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards
- Understanding of Project Management Principles
- High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology
- Understanding of BPMN or similar business process language would be advantageous
- Strong analytical, data numerical ability
- Attention to detail
- Problem solving skills
- Conceptual thinker (big picture), logical (process) thinker and implementation level thinking
- Good communication skills
- Action and results orientation
- Quality orientation
- Ability to work both independently and within a team
- Knowledge seeking and learning orientation
- Ability to perform impact analysis, at all levels, i.e. conceptual, logical and implementation
- Ability to translate business requirements, business processes and architecture requirements into technical designs
- Able to guide and provide input into testing requirements
12-month contract – perm can also be considered
Hybrid work model – Cape Town
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML