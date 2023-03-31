Systems Analyst (x2) (Hybrid) – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a Senior and an Intermediate Systems Analyst with 5+ years experience in systems analysis and design.

Must have sound UML experience, sound understanding of service design, solid expertise in MS SQL and experience using service integration testing tools e.g. SoapUI, Postman etc..

Qualification Required:

Matric essential

Preferred Qualification:

Computer Science degree, IT Diploma or equivalent in experience

Do technical design of applications based on business processes and requirements documentation, aligned with architectural guidelines.

Do the Logical system design (independent of technology) and create Use Case Realisation Documentation and a Logical Data Model

Create System Integration Specifications

Design and document web services

Analyse existing landscape for services that can be reused

Identify and analyse Non-Functional Requirements and include in technical documentation.

Provide input to Functional specifications as required

Provide input into Quality Management Plan

Assist with quality reviews

Provide input to software development plans

Provide input to the scoping and estimation process.

Understanding of the SDLC Methodology

Relevant programming languages

Problem Analysis and Problem Solving Techniques

Impact Analysis Techniques

Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards

Understanding of Project Management Principles

High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology

Understanding of BPMN or similar business process language would be advantageous

Strong analytical, data numerical ability

Attention to detail

Problem solving skills

Conceptual thinker (big picture), logical (process) thinker and implementation level thinking

Good communication skills

Action and results orientation

Quality orientation

Ability to work both independently and within a team

Knowledge seeking and learning orientation

Ability to perform impact analysis, at all levels, i.e. conceptual, logical and implementation

Ability to translate business requirements, business processes and architecture requirements into technical designs

Able to guide and provide input into testing requirements

12-month contract – perm can also be considered

Hybrid work model – Cape Town

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position