Test Analyst

• Assist with the testing gap analysis between requirements and existing environments accurately for all digital solutions.

• Help in ensuring that user stories are clearly defined and written correctly with acceptance criteria by active contributions during Scrum ceremonies.

• Define quality standards upfront in the PI and sprint meeting and ensure they are achieved.

• Document the test plan prior to the start of any project or planned operational work and keep the test plans up to date.

• Document, maintain and monitor test scenarios, acceptance criteria and the final results.

• Source test data to support day to day development and testing.

• Continuously build test automation artifacts.

• Execute and maintain the manual and automation regression tests.

• Demonstrate deliverables to key stakeholders.

• Test big data and ensure the outputs are transposed correctly.

• Report on the team QA way of work, feedback on trends and solutions and continuously optimize the way of work to ensure effective and efficient QA practices in the team

• Contribute to the team’s predictability by maintaining a view of the team’s holistic test coverage.

• Minimise team defects by ensuring upfront code quality.

• Drive collective ownership for testing.

• Ensure the agreed quality standard is maintained always.

Minimum Requirements:

Skills and Qualifications:

• Working experience in testing Android, iOS and Web apps.

• Working knowledge of the general QA landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies.

• Solid understanding of the full software testing life cycle, including automated testing, building and Scrum methodologies.

• Familiarity with SQL/NoSQL databases and their declarative query languages

• Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git

• Able to self-manage and work remotely

• Good communication skills in English

• Knowledge of at least one Object Oriented Programming Language

• Degree in BSC/ IT preferred/Diploma in Information Technology

• Min of 5 years’ experience in testing. Test Automation experience is advantageous.

• Investment/financial services experience is advantageous.

• Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques

• Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB. Advanced ISTQB advantageous

Desired Skills:

Mobile app;ications

mobile testing

Android

Testing

