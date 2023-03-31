Test Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

• Assist with the testing gap analysis between requirements and existing environments accurately for all digital solutions.
• Help in ensuring that user stories are clearly defined and written correctly with acceptance criteria by active contributions during Scrum ceremonies.
• Define quality standards upfront in the PI and sprint meeting and ensure they are achieved.
• Document the test plan prior to the start of any project or planned operational work and keep the test plans up to date.
• Document, maintain and monitor test scenarios, acceptance criteria and the final results.
• Source test data to support day to day development and testing.
• Continuously build test automation artifacts.
• Execute and maintain the manual and automation regression tests.
• Demonstrate deliverables to key stakeholders.
• Test big data and ensure the outputs are transposed correctly.
• Report on the team QA way of work, feedback on trends and solutions and continuously optimize the way of work to ensure effective and efficient QA practices in the team
• Contribute to the team’s predictability by maintaining a view of the team’s holistic test coverage.
• Minimise team defects by ensuring upfront code quality.
• Drive collective ownership for testing.
• Ensure the agreed quality standard is maintained always.
Minimum Requirements:
Skills and Qualifications:
• Working experience in testing Android, iOS and Web apps.
• Working knowledge of the general QA landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies.
• Solid understanding of the full software testing life cycle, including automated testing, building and Scrum methodologies.
• Familiarity with SQL/NoSQL databases and their declarative query languages
• Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git
• Able to self-manage and work remotely
• Good communication skills in English
• Knowledge of at least one Object Oriented Programming Language
• Degree in BSC/ IT preferred/Diploma in Information Technology
• Min of 5 years’ experience in testing. Test Automation experience is advantageous.
• Investment/financial services experience is advantageous.
• Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques
• Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB. Advanced ISTQB advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Mobile app;ications
- mobile testing
- Android
- Testing