UI Developer (Onsite)

We are looking to hire a strong Intermediate UI Developer who has a solid understanding of Graphic Design and Web Technologies such as Wireframing Tools (Balsamiq, Adobe XD, Figma, etc). In addition, a good grasp on Photoshop, Illustrator, Adobe XD and InVision is necessary. You would need to be able to adapt to new technologies quickly and be willing to keep you skills and industry knowledge current.

Minimum 5 years in UI/Web Design experience with a proven track record of multiple projects.

UX Principles experience – Very Important candidate understand the fundamentals of a user experience design. (Course highly beneficial if not yet exposed to industry)

Strong skills in Adobe Suite (Illustrator, Photoshop, Adobe XD) and /or Figma. Similar programs are also accepted.

Knowledge of HTML5, CSS3 jQuery (Will be working with Frameworks such as Bootstrap, Angular Material, Angular JS, React and other)

Responsive Web Design experience (Designing for multiple platforms)

Experience using Browser Development Tools,

Balsamiq, Sketch, Adobe XD or Similar Wireframing programs.

Qualification Required:

Matric

Preferred Qualification:

Related Industry Certification

Formal qualification such as a B.Com or BSc is preferred

As a UI Developer with us, you will work closely with our client to understand their business needs and translate those requirements into intuitive, user-friendly interfaces. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams including designers, developers, and project managers to ensure that all projects are delivered on time and to the highest standards.

Develop and maintain software applications and user interfaces for our client in the automotive industry

Collaborate with designers and developers to ensure that all projects are delivered on time and to the highest quality

Implement best practices in UI design and development to ensure that our client’s applications are easy to use and visually appealing

Troubleshoot and resolve any issues that arise during the development process

Continuously improve and optimize the user interface design and development process

Key Areas of Responsibility

Consulting with clients to understand their goals and explain research results

Conducting usability testing

Creating wireframes, storyboards, sitemaps and screen flows

Creating product prototypes

Developing personas and usage scenarios

Analysing user feedback and activity, and iterating to enhance the user experience

Assisting with content development

Conducting competitor and customer analysis

Visual Design

Front-end Development

Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.

Confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.

Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.

Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.

Excellent coding ability.

12 Months Contract

Onsite – Johannesburg 5 days a week

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

