Web Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

One of the leading Mutual and Assurance Giants in the industry have a perm venture for a Web GUI/ Mobile Developer
Role Overview:
The successful incumbent will be responsible for the design, development, testing, implementation, and maintenance of a variety of software solutions from business applications to advanced software for the control of highly technical hardware and equipment.
Qualification Requirements for This Position:
- Bachelor’s degree in an Information Technology
- Relevant IT Development certification would be advantageous.
Experience and Knowledge Required for The Position:
- Web technologies (HTML5, CSS 3, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap, Responsive design.
- Microsoft Web stack (MVC, C#, VB.net, razor, IIS, ASP.net, WCF/Web services, Web API)
- Net Frameworks.
- Experience in applying test driven development and software engineering best practices. Solid
- Microsoft SQL Server, T-SQL and SQL server reporting services
- Mobile applications development (IOS, Android) would be advantageous.
Responsibilities Include:
- Responsible for the design, development and support of Web Services, produce industry leading WEB applications.
- Responsible for the development, maintenance and enhancement of business intelligence solutions.
- Ensure you keep yourself up to date with modern software engineering practices and technologies and be enthusiastic about teamwork, lean thinking and agile delivery.
- To play a pivotal role within the development team and to mentor and coach junior developers by assisting with decisions regarding development approaches and technology.
- Strive to create visually appealing Web applications that feature user-friendly design and clear navigation.
- Responsible for the design, development and support of Web services and applications in a team.
- Ensure and understand the user requirements as specified by the business analysts.
- To evaluate business critical change request for new or modified programs.
- Maintain documentation and describe program development, logic, coding, testing, changes and corrections.
Desired Skills:
- Web Technologies
- Web Stack
- .Net Framework
- SQL Server
- Mobile Applications