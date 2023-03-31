Web Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

One of the leading Mutual and Assurance Giants in the industry have a perm venture for a Web GUI/ Mobile Developer

Role Overview:

The successful incumbent will be responsible for the design, development, testing, implementation, and maintenance of a variety of software solutions from business applications to advanced software for the control of highly technical hardware and equipment.

Qualification Requirements for This Position:

Bachelor’s degree in an Information Technology

Relevant IT Development certification would be advantageous.

Experience and Knowledge Required for The Position:

Web technologies (HTML5, CSS 3, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap, Responsive design.

Microsoft Web stack (MVC, C#, VB.net, razor, IIS, ASP.net, WCF/Web services, Web API)

Net Frameworks.

Experience in applying test driven development and software engineering best practices. Solid

Microsoft SQL Server, T-SQL and SQL server reporting services

Mobile applications development (IOS, Android) would be advantageous.

Responsibilities Include:

Responsible for the design, development and support of Web Services, produce industry leading WEB applications.

Responsible for the development, maintenance and enhancement of business intelligence solutions.

Ensure you keep yourself up to date with modern software engineering practices and technologies and be enthusiastic about teamwork, lean thinking and agile delivery.

To play a pivotal role within the development team and to mentor and coach junior developers by assisting with decisions regarding development approaches and technology.

Strive to create visually appealing Web applications that feature user-friendly design and clear navigation.

Responsible for the design, development and support of Web services and applications in a team.

Ensure and understand the user requirements as specified by the business analysts.

To evaluate business critical change request for new or modified programs.

Maintain documentation and describe program development, logic, coding, testing, changes and corrections.

Desired Skills:

Web Technologies

Web Stack

.Net Framework

SQL Server

Mobile Applications

