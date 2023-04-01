Project Manager – Western Cape Capricorn

Solar PV Project Manager

Cape Town (Hybrid)

R45 000 basic + site benefits

Join the renewable energy movement in Africa and become a part of the exciting and fast-paced world of solar energy.

Is this you?

We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced Project Manager to join our dynamic team. Reporting to the Head of Projects, the successful candidate will be responsible for managing Solar PV projects from development phase to handover phase.

With your “can-do” attitude and a strong appreciation for teamwork, you take pride in leading and mentoring a team and making a positive impact on their professional growth. You aspire to grow your leadership abilities and are eager to contribute to the success of innovative and sustainable projects.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

As a Project Manager, your role will involve managing the full project lifecycle, from development and procurement to commissioning and final completion. This includes budget management, scheduling, reporting, scope of works development, contract management, logistics, equipment ordering, installation quality control, health and safety responsibilities, client liaison, and management of technicians and subcontractors. You will also assist with engineering designs and deliver project handover documents to the client. It is important to ensure compliance with ISO9001 and ISO45001 during construction, and to provide feedback on project learnings for continual improvement. Finally, you will need to hand over the system to the O&M department according to the handover procedure.

Where you’ll be doing it

Like what you are reading? You will be part of an innovative and dynamic team in the Cape Town office. Their hybrid work policy provides flexibility, while their commitment to employee development, collaboration, and innovation ensures a positive and supportive work environment.

What you’ll need

Key Requirements:

NDip Electrical, Mechanical, Electro-Mechanical, Civil or Structural Engineering

Eligible to register with the Engineering Council of South Africa (advantageous)

5+ years of experience in project management

2+ years Solar PV project experience

Strong leadership, communication, decision-making, technical and negotiation skills

Ability to work under pressure, meet deadlines and drive milestones

Attention to detail, self-starter, inspires shared vision and team-building skills

Available to travel and work on-site for a minimum of 2 weeks

What you’ll get

As a Project Manager, we value your hard work and dedication, which is why we offer a competitive package that includes a basic salary of R45 000 per month, as well as site benefits and time off to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

How to apply

This is your chance to be a part of a revolution that is driving sustainable development and making a positive impact on the planet.

For a confidential discussion please contact Celest Dames on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

solar

pv

ISO 9001

Project Planning

iso45001

Electrical

Budgets

Project budget

Project plan

Project Delivery

Microsoft Project

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

