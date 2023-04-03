Assistant Distributed Control System Technician

Our client is looking for candidates with the below experience that are based in Angola

Mission

To be trained in Operation, Maintenance and Repair of FPSO Distributed Control Systems.

Scope

Area of responsibility includes assisting in routine operation, maintenance, and repair of FPSO DCS Systems, as well as active learning of FPSO Electronic Control Systems including monitoring systems, safety systems, IT and Communication systems.

The management may assign additional tasks not listed in Job Description.

Duties

Follow FPSO PTW system and other applicable rules, regulations, and work procedures.

Be familiar with FPSO ICSS system, including active self-study of materials available on board and hands on training under

DCST supervision.

Be familiar with ICSS hardware, maintenance and troubleshooting PLC, I/O, communication modules etc, including active self-

study of materials available on board and hands on training under DCST supervision.

Assist in condition monitoring, maintenance and troubleshooting of Control Systems, IT and Communication Systems.

Assist in software maintenance of relevant systems.

Assist with instrument maintenance and calibration functions.

Assist in management of spare parts for Control Systems, Information Technology and Communication Systems

Assist in operation of onboard CMSS.

Undertake training, including self-learning, as relevant to the position requirements.

Actively participate in FPSO HSE Observation Program

Keep records of Training Log.

Actively Participate in FPSO Safety Drills and Meetings.

Qualifications and experience

Electro-electronic education at higher level

Standard of competence according to Client’s Competence Assurance Matrix

Very good English written and spoken

Desired Skills:

Electrical Maintenance

Electronics

Software

Learn more/Apply for this position