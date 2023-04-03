Axis Communications kicks off Connect event series in SA

Axis Communications launched its Connect by Axis roadshow in South Africa. The series of events showcases the company’s latest technologies, explore current trends, and engage with security industry stakeholders across the MEA region.

At the first Connect by Axis event, held in Johannesburg, attendees included members of the Axis partner ecosystem, Axis product end-users, industry associations and thought leaders, and members of the press.

“Our decision to host the very first Connect by Axis roadshow in Johannesburg is a testament to our commitment to Africa and the tremendous potential we see in it. Axis aims to lead by example with our continued investment in the continent and its people, helping to build the cities of tomorrow and offer integrated, innovative security solutions that contribute to a smart, secure, and sustainable future,” says Ettiene van der Watt, regional director for Middle East and Africa at Axis.

Serving as both a conference and technology showcase, Connect by Axis brings security industry stakeholders together to network, confront the industry’s most pressing challenges, and discover the latest security and surveillance solutions offered by Axis and its extensive family of trusted partners and distributors. Discussions were centred around cybersecurity, the role of AI, edge computing and analytics in security, critical infrastructure, smart cities, and sustainability.

“With a focus on investment across Africa, we need to be asking the right questions and confronting the continent’s challenges head-on. We can achieve this by growing our network, establishing new relationships, and empowering enterprises to make the best security and networking decisions for themselves and the greater economy. That’s how we can all work together to help make Africa the powerhouse it has the potential to be,” Van der Watt adds.

In addition to the conference, attendees could access the Transformation Zone, an exhibition space where they could experience and view demonstrations of the latest Axis products and partner solutions. Leading Axis Technology Integration Partners – including Milestone, Genetec, and FF Group – were on hand to answer questions and offer insight into their respective solutions.

Key product launches at Connect included:

* For the first time in South Africa, the AXIS P1468-XLE – the world’s first explosion-protected camera designed for Zone/Division 2 hazardous locations, featuring ARTPEC 8 with the latest cyber security updates.

* AXIS Q1656-DLE Radar-Video Fusion Camera – a device powered with two technologies, Video and Radar. It has the capability to determine true distance, true speed and true positioning of an object in the scene.

* AXIS Q6318-LE PTZ Network Camera – a flagship in the industry and ideal for city surveillance, this high-performance 4K PTZ camera offers 1/2″ sensor with 31 x optical zoom and laser focus for precise focus in under a second.