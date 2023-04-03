Business Analyst (12-Month Renewable Contract) (JHB Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

DESIGN technical solutions to business problems as the next Business Analyst sought by a Community Upliftment Programme in Joburg to fill a 12-month Renewable Contract. Covering most of the organisational value chain, you will support the organisation in ensuring effective and streamlined business processes including supporting documentation. In essence, Business Analysis encapsulates: Requirement Elicitation, Requirement Analysis, Requirement Design and Documentation, Requirement Communication, Requirement Lifecycle Management, Solution Evaluation. The ideal candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Business or a related field, have at least 3 years’ experience in Business Analysis, be proficient in Microsoft Office, IT literacy and have the ability to handle electronic data, including data extractions and experience with Stakeholder Engagement.

DUTIES:

General Business Analysis Responsibilities –

Quickly understand the business issues and challenges of the client’s organisation and industry.

Identify organisation’s strengths and weaknesses and suggest areas of improvement.

Develop technical solutions to business problems, or to advance a company’s sales efforts by: Defining, analysing, and documenting requirements.

Create or assist in the creation of early project artefacts like business cases.

Conduct feasibility studies.

Input into the shaping and scoping of project and programme deliverables.

Ensure that the recommended solution is both commercial and competitive.

Depending on the client, understand both technical and non-technical products, designs, specifications, and business requirements.

Analyse and document the required data, information, processes, requirements, etc.

Evaluate information harvested through surveys and workshops, task analysis, and business process description.

Demonstrate strong technical skills, business intelligence, business specific context and a full understanding of the needs of the client.

Requirements Management and Communication –

Obtain and analyse business / process / system requirements from formal and informal sources and prepare requirements specifications document.

Organise, analyse, translate and simplify requirements.

Record concise well documented Business Requirement or Functional Requirement documentation accurately against the business needs and translate them into – specific software requirements, or practical business solutions.

Socialise Business Requirements – ensure continuity to the Technical Specification and Test against the original requirements.

Announce releases and ensure all affected stakeholders are aware.

Educate stakeholders in the development process.

Facilitate requirements and modelling sessions.

Organise milestone reviews.

Communicate team status.

Negotiate priorities, scope, funding and schedules.

Define business requirement, metrics, business rules and critical reporting dimensions.

Use of appropriate techniques and notation tools.

Provide system support to the business community.

Collaborate with IT service providers to build the solutions and deliver high standard services to internal and external customers.

Review all formulated deliverables and meet requirements of defined expectations.

Maintain a history of project changes, analysing the impact of proposed changes, managing bidirectional traceability and communicate changes.

Handover of requirements from business analysis to development using a formal hand-over document and process.

Process Mapping and Management –

Develop quality standards for the business analysis process (Standard Operating Procedures).

Facilitate process mapping across organisational functional areas with specific focus on customer engagement activities.

Evaluate the process from an end-to-end perspective, with a specific mandate to re-engineer and improve processes to enhance the customer experience and driving down unnecessary wasting (time / resources etc.).

Facilitate agreement on new process and ensure appropriate handover to business owners.

Ensure that customers see a standardised and professional engagement process across all implementations.

Document system deficiencies identified and recommend solutions.

Communication –

Effectively communicate with external clients and internal teams to deliver on requirements.

Develop and implement effective communication and engagement strategies.

Build a commitment to excellence and common purpose by promoting the project vision internally and externally.

Ensure all communications are in line with the Change Management plan.

Evaluate communications effectiveness and redesign where necessary.

Stakeholder & Relationship Management –

Collaborate with strategic alliances to achieve departmental and shared objectives.

Build relationships that is not hindered or biased by remaining objective and impartial.

Act as an interface between Technology teams, Support teams, and Business Units.

Always ensure customer satisfaction.

Consult with colleagues to ensure alignment on system information and system architecture principles.

Build, sustain and leverage relationships with all – when gathering, validating and approving requirements.

Manage internal client expectations.

Share knowledge where possible.

Project Management –

Provide and maintain project documentation where the work is part of a project.

Checkpoint reporting, analysis and management of risks, and resolution of issues.

Meet project deadlines per schedules/plan.

Lead small projects (coordinate business activities) if and when required.

Comply with risk standards.

Problem Identification and Solution Providing –

Evaluate, identify, and highlight all bottlenecks / issues in customer engagements (channel, systems, processes, people interaction, etc.).

Meet with clients by means of conducting interviews and understand their specific challenges.

Document all findings.

Communicate recommendations to relevant parties and facilitate agreement.

Facilitate and agree initiative prioritization.

Proactive Team Support.

Provide proactive, on-going support to cross functional teams and team members to support a mature work environment.

Reporting & Administration –

Design reports needed to improve business functions.

Provide a Quality Assurance function i.e., test and approve reports.

Run and deliver data extracts.

Keep up to date with technical and regulatory changes.

Store all data on the central document repository.

Provide and maintain project documentation.

Other –

Develop and maintain Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) with Manager for areas of responsibility.

Support key organisational processes (e.g., budgeting, board submissions, etc.).

Support management of specific funder projects.

Prepare presentations and reports, as and when required.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Business or related field.

Information Systems Honours preferred.

Experience/Skills –

At least 3 years’ experience in Business Analysis.

Proficient experience in Microsoft Office.

IT Literacy and the ability to handle electronic data, including data extractions.

Stakeholder Engagement.

ATTRIBUTES:

A logical and systematic approach to work.

Good time management.

Attention to detail.

The ability to solve problems and make decisions, as well as think laterally and offer creative solutions.

Commercial awareness and numeracy skills.

The ability to manage change.

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work well as part of a team, as well as manage people.

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

Analytical skills.

A positive attitude to continued learning.

The ability to identify systems, processes and business problems and inconsistencies.

Agile teams experience.

