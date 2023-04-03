Business Analyst and Sales Strategist – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

A well-established company within the Manufacturing space is seeking a Business Analyst / Sales Strategist to join their team to be based in Durban.
The Key Responsibilities for this Role Include
- Business Analysis and Competitors Analysis
- Analysis of Revenue, Profit Margins and Growth Strategies
- Tracking and Reporting Sales Activity
- Identify Value Chain Opportunities
Qualification
- Degree in Marketing / Sales or Finance
Experience
- 2+ years’ experience as a Business Analyst with a focus on Revenue Analysis and Customer Profitability
- Experience within a sales environment and pricing
- Advanced knowledge of MS Excel, Power Point with experience in Tableau, Power BI or any other analytical tools
Skills Required
- Strategic Thinker
- Change Management
- Analytical to support pricing decisions
- Analytical Tool Expertise
If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly.
