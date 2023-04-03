Business Analyst and Sales Strategist

A well-established company within the Manufacturing space is seeking a Business Analyst / Sales Strategist to join their team to be based in Durban.

The Key Responsibilities for this Role Include

Business Analysis and Competitors Analysis

Analysis of Revenue, Profit Margins and Growth Strategies

Tracking and Reporting Sales Activity

Identify Value Chain Opportunities

Qualification

Degree in Marketing / Sales or Finance

Experience

2+ years’ experience as a Business Analyst with a focus on Revenue Analysis and Customer Profitability

Experience within a sales environment and pricing

Advanced knowledge of MS Excel, Power Point with experience in Tableau, Power BI or any other analytical tools

Skills Required

Strategic Thinker

Change Management

Analytical to support pricing decisions

Analytical Tool Expertise

