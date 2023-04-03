Business Analyst (Financial Services)
This position is limited to BBBEE candidates, due to BEE requirements.
Location: Pretoria, Gauteng
Position Overview:
There is an exciting new vacancy available for a Business Analyst at a leading financial services concern, within their Business Solutions and Technology Department.
The main purpose of this position is to provide end-to-end business analysis services to the firm’s departments in order to identify business problems and needs, and to determine solutions and enable improvement in organisational processes.
Key Performance Areas:
- Take responsibility for driving business analysis initiatives.
- Facilitate workshops independently and consult with business owners and stakeholders.
- Review business processes and procedures, analyse business needs and associated data, identify and assess possible solutions, and define the associated requirements.
- Elaborate on the scope and feasibility of solutions and develop the supporting business case.
- Manage change requirements and supporting specifications.
- Investigate problems and propose solutions by interacting with users, developers, and other stakeholders.
- Develop manuals and plans, and present training courses in support of implementation.
- Stay abreast of changes to analytical tools and methodologies and identify opportunities to improve and standardise work processes.
To be considered for this position, one must have:
- A completed Honour’s degree in Information Technology (IT).
- A relevant Business Analysis Certificate.
- A minimum of 5 to 8 years’ experience within a Business Analysis group banking environment.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- business processes and procedures
- business analysis initiatives
- Information Technology
- Business Analysis Certificate
- group banking environment
- analytical tools and methodologies
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
a leading financial services concern
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Performance Bonus
- Provident Fund
- Group Life Assurance