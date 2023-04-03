Business Analyst (Financial Services) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Business Analyst (Financial Services)

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates, due to BEE requirements.

Location: Pretoria, Gauteng

Position Overview:

There is an exciting new vacancy available for a Business Analyst at a leading financial services concern, within their Business Solutions and Technology Department.

The main purpose of this position is to provide end-to-end business analysis services to the firm’s departments in order to identify business problems and needs, and to determine solutions and enable improvement in organisational processes.

Key Performance Areas:

Take responsibility for driving business analysis initiatives.

Facilitate workshops independently and consult with business owners and stakeholders.

Review business processes and procedures, analyse business needs and associated data, identify and assess possible solutions, and define the associated requirements.

Elaborate on the scope and feasibility of solutions and develop the supporting business case.

Manage change requirements and supporting specifications.

Investigate problems and propose solutions by interacting with users, developers, and other stakeholders.

Develop manuals and plans, and present training courses in support of implementation.

Stay abreast of changes to analytical tools and methodologies and identify opportunities to improve and standardise work processes.

To be considered for this position, one must have:

A completed Honour’s degree in Information Technology (IT).

A relevant Business Analysis Certificate.

A minimum of 5 to 8 years’ experience within a Business Analysis group banking environment.

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

a leading financial services concern

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Performance Bonus

Provident Fund

Group Life Assurance

