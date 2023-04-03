Business Analyst (Financial Services) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Apr 3, 2023

Business Analyst (Financial Services)

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates, due to BEE requirements.

Location: Pretoria, Gauteng

Position Overview:

There is an exciting new vacancy available for a Business Analyst at a leading financial services concern, within their Business Solutions and Technology Department.

The main purpose of this position is to provide end-to-end business analysis services to the firm’s departments in order to identify business problems and needs, and to determine solutions and enable improvement in organisational processes.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Take responsibility for driving business analysis initiatives.
  • Facilitate workshops independently and consult with business owners and stakeholders.
  • Review business processes and procedures, analyse business needs and associated data, identify and assess possible solutions, and define the associated requirements.
  • Elaborate on the scope and feasibility of solutions and develop the supporting business case.
  • Manage change requirements and supporting specifications.
  • Investigate problems and propose solutions by interacting with users, developers, and other stakeholders.
  • Develop manuals and plans, and present training courses in support of implementation.
  • Stay abreast of changes to analytical tools and methodologies and identify opportunities to improve and standardise work processes.

To be considered for this position, one must have:

  • A completed Honour’s degree in Information Technology (IT).
  • A relevant Business Analysis Certificate.
  • A minimum of 5 to 8 years’ experience within a Business Analysis group banking environment.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • business processes and procedures
  • business analysis initiatives
  • Information Technology
  • Business Analysis Certificate
  • group banking environment
  • analytical tools and methodologies

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

About The Employer:

a leading financial services concern

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Performance Bonus
  • Provident Fund
  • Group Life Assurance

