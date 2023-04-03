Business Analyst (National Payment System)
This position is limited to BBBEE candidates, due to BEE requirements.
Location: Pretoria, Gauteng
Position Overview:
There is an exciting new vacancy available for a Business Analyst at a leading financial services concern.
The main purpose of this position is to provide end-to-end business analysis services in the Business Solutions and Technology Department to identify business problems and needs, and to determine solutions and enable improvement in organisational processes across the National Payment System.
Key Performance Areas:
- Take responsibility for driving business analysis initiatives.
- Facilitate workshops independently and consult with business owners and stakeholders.
- Review business processes and procedures, analyse business needs and associated data, identify and assess possible solutions, and define the associated requirements.
- Elaborate on the scope and feasibility of solutions and develop the supporting business case.
- Manage change requirements and supporting specifications.
- Investigate problems and propose solutions by interacting with users, developers, and other stakeholders.
- Develop manuals and plans, and present training courses in support of implementation.
- Stay abreast of changes to analytical tools and methodologies and identify opportunities to improve and standardise work processes.
To be considered for this position, one must have:
- A completed Honour’s degree in Information Technology (IT).
- A relevant Business Analysis Certificate.
- A minimum of 5 to 8 years’ experience within a Business Analysis environment with prior Payment Systems Project experience.
- National Payment System Certificate or Payment/Fintech experience.
- Certification in the use of Process Modelling and requirements-gathering toolsets.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- National Payment System
- end-to-end business analysis services
- business analysis initiatives
- analytical tools and methodologies
- Information Technology
- National Payment System Certificate
- Payment/Fintech
- Process Modelling
- requirements-gathering toolsets
- Payment Systems Project
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
a leading financial services concern
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Performance Bonus
- Provident Fund
- Group Life Assurance