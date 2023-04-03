Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a Data Engineer to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 6-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Design, construct, install, test and maintain highly scalable data management systems

Ensure systems meet business requirement and industry practices

Build high-performance prototypes and proof of concepts

Research opportunities for data acquisition and knew uses of existing data

Develop data set processes for data modelling, mining and production

Integrate new data management technologies and software engineering tools into existing structures

Create custom software component (e.g. specialized UDFs) and analytics applications

Employ a variety of languages and tools (e.g. scripting languages) to marry systems together

Install and update disaster recovery procedures

Recommend ways to improve data reliability, efficiency and quality

Collaborate with data architects, modellers and IT team members on project goals

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values

Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy

What we are looking for:

Completed BSc degree or IT degree required

5 – 10 years experience across multiple date related discipline

What Technologies you will use:

Extract, transform and Load Data

Databases

SQL

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

data engineer

data warehouse

sql

Learn more/Apply for this position