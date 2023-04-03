Database Design Specialist – 2280

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- Database Design Specialist
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Azure Cloud
- CDH
- PostgreDB, MS SQL, Power apps
- Database management
- Database design (consolidation / use case layers)
- Data migration to CDH
- Knime workflows
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Knime analytics / workflows
- Python
- Data analytics
- Database management / design
- Knowledge and experience in applying Agile scaled models (e.g., SAFe, Nexus, LeSS)
- Knowledge of BMW Agile Working Model and ITPM (Advantageous)
- Proficiency in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray, BitBucket)
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Data analytics
- Azure Cloud