Database Design Specialist – 2280

Apr 3, 2023

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • Database Design Specialist

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Azure Cloud
  • CDH
  • PostgreDB, MS SQL, Power apps
  • Database management
  • Database design (consolidation / use case layers)
  • Data migration to CDH
  • Knime workflows

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Knime analytics / workflows
  • Python
  • Data analytics
  • Database management / design
  • Knowledge and experience in applying Agile scaled models (e.g., SAFe, Nexus, LeSS)
  • Knowledge of BMW Agile Working Model and ITPM (Advantageous)
  • Proficiency in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray, BitBucket)

