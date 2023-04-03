Database Design Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

Apr 3, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Database Design Specialist Chief Expert . This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Azure Cloud
  • CDH
  • PostgreDB, MS SQL, Power apps
  • Database management
  • Database design (consolidation / use case layers)
  • Data migration to CDH
  • Knime workflows

Desired Skills:

