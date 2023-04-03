Database Design Specialist

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Database Design Specialist Chief Expert . This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Azure Cloud

CDH

PostgreDB, MS SQL, Power apps

Database management

Database design (consolidation / use case layers)

Data migration to CDH

Knime workflows

Don’t waste time, apply now!

Desired Skills:

o Azure Cloud

o CDH

o

PostgreDB

MS SQL

Power apps

o Database management

o Database design (consolidation / use case layers)

o Data migration to CDH

o Knime workflows

Learn more/Apply for this position