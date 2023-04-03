Full Stack Developer (Senior)

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Java Developer with Azure Experience. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills Requirements:

Extensive experience with Angular 10+, AG Grid

ECMAScript 7+ / JavaScript, Typescript, RxJS, SCSS

Java 8+

Spring Framework (Spring Boot, MVC, Data/JPA, Security etc.)

AWS stack such as Kinesis, CloudWatch, CDK, Fargate

IBM MQ

Apache Kafka

Apache Camel

RESTful web services

Build Tools (Maven)

JUnit, Mockito, Test Containers

Docker

Some Advantageous Skills Requirements:

SonarQube

Micro Services

DevOps

IoC / Dependency Injection

Browser Developer Tools

Engineering Principles

Which Qualifications/Experience Do We Need for The Role?

IT Degree / Diploma advantageous or relevant experience

At least 6 years development experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions.

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Agile working experience advantageous

Some of your roles and responsibilities:

Working on a new function as part of the vehicle production planning process which is used to verify and plan plant and material capacities and production volumes.

Full Stack Development and Maintenance of the Production Planning Capacity Management platform / application

Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)

Meet with end users to understand Business requirements.

Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies.

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest CV and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

Java

Full stack

Spring Boot

Angular

Maven

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

