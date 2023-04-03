Full Stack Developer (Senior) – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Java Developer with Azure Experience. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills Requirements:

  • Extensive experience with Angular 10+, AG Grid
  • ECMAScript 7+ / JavaScript, Typescript, RxJS, SCSS
  • Java 8+
  • Spring Framework (Spring Boot, MVC, Data/JPA, Security etc.)
  • AWS stack such as Kinesis, CloudWatch, CDK, Fargate
  • IBM MQ
  • Apache Kafka
  • Apache Camel
  • RESTful web services
  • Build Tools (Maven)
  • JUnit, Mockito, Test Containers
  • Docker

Some Advantageous Skills Requirements:

  • SonarQube
  • Micro Services
  • DevOps
  • IoC / Dependency Injection
  • Browser Developer Tools
  • Engineering Principles

Which Qualifications/Experience Do We Need for The Role?

  • IT Degree / Diploma advantageous or relevant experience
  • At least 6 years development experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions.
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Some of your roles and responsibilities:

  • Working on a new function as part of the vehicle production planning process which is used to verify and plan plant and material capacities and production volumes.
  • Full Stack Development and Maintenance of the Production Planning Capacity Management platform / application
  • Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)
  • Meet with end users to understand Business requirements.
  • Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies.

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest CV and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

