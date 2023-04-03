Full Stack Developer (Senior) – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Java Developer with Azure Experience. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential Skills Requirements:
- Extensive experience with Angular 10+, AG Grid
- ECMAScript 7+ / JavaScript, Typescript, RxJS, SCSS
- Java 8+
- Spring Framework (Spring Boot, MVC, Data/JPA, Security etc.)
- AWS stack such as Kinesis, CloudWatch, CDK, Fargate
- IBM MQ
- Apache Kafka
- Apache Camel
- RESTful web services
- Build Tools (Maven)
- JUnit, Mockito, Test Containers
- Docker
Some Advantageous Skills Requirements:
- SonarQube
- Micro Services
- DevOps
- IoC / Dependency Injection
- Browser Developer Tools
- Engineering Principles
Which Qualifications/Experience Do We Need for The Role?
- IT Degree / Diploma advantageous or relevant experience
- At least 6 years development experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions.
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Agile working experience advantageous
Some of your roles and responsibilities:
- Working on a new function as part of the vehicle production planning process which is used to verify and plan plant and material capacities and production volumes.
- Full Stack Development and Maintenance of the Production Planning Capacity Management platform / application
- Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)
- Meet with end users to understand Business requirements.
- Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies.
If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest CV and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.
