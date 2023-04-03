Full Stack .Net Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a Full Stack .Net Developer with a minimum of 5 years’ experience in developing information systems. The candidate should have experience in a wide range of technologies such as Angular JS, C#.NET/ VB.Net, MVC, ASP.NET, WebAPI, LINQ, WCF, WPF, XML, XAML, Ajax, Jquery, CSS, HTML, JavaScript, SQL Server or Relational Database, Kubernetes, and Docker.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Qualifications Preferred:

Relevant IT Qualification

Develop utilising various technologies e.g. C#, ASP.NET, SQL, WCF etc.

Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.

Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.

Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues and timelines.

Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.

Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).

Research, development and apply new technologies.

Building of custom web services as well as their consumption.

Maintenance of existing systems.

Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.

Peer Code Review.

Deployments for Production and UAT

We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.

12 Months Contract

Hybrid – Cape Town and open remote

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

