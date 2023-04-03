IT Administrator

Responsibilities

all responsibilities listed below will be mainstreamed to the successful candidate but will always be co-piloted by the IT Manager.

Define, document and project manage the implementation, configuration and monitoring of various in house applications such as pastel, Easy Roaster, or have the ability to adapt to different software and troubleshooting and trouble shooting.

Participate in migration and implementation projects to adapt systems to organizational needs coordinated by the IT manager.

Manage PC training and develop high quality internal instructional manuals together with the IT manager.

Manage host peripherals hardware with information tracking including disk files and space utilization.

Manage and maintain corporate telecommunications and LAN; recommend repairs as needed with IT Manager across all branches.

Administration for Office 365 platform & Azure configuration including account creation or modifying existing user accounts and site settings.

Serve as an audit and regulation technical resource, for ISO implementation and or other accreditation,

Map business processes with IT manager and implement audit controls, ensuring future compliance and efficiency through development and enforcement of policies and procedures.

Rolling out security patches to onsite servers and overall administration coordinated with IT manager.

Monitor and maintain all network devices including firewalls, routing, switches and VoIP/PBX.

Network administration, administration of VPN and switches, installation repair/replacement of hardware.

Implement/Configure & continuously improve off-site disaster recovery methods together with IT manager.

Install, configure & administer various in-house software’s.

Install & configure & coordinate different types of backups with IT Manager.

Provide system and backup support for end users and server infrastructure.

Enhance the systems by developing constant improvement plans with IT manager.

Coordinate upgrades, installation and procurements with IT Manager.

Communicate with and manage service providers.

Configure industrial wired and wireless equipment including IP cameras, routers, gateways, print servers, and other end-user hardware.

Adhere to support requests during operational hours

Assist IT manager with installation instructions to help other future or existing admins troubleshoot or implement new installations.

Cloud computing and converge infrastructure.

Participate in planned server installations or implementations with IT Manager.

Escalate all procurements, technical issues or major changes to the IT manager in a form of reports of evidence.

Coordinate with IT manager and service providers to troubleshoot and correct system errors.

Configuration and administration of employee building access

Configuration and administrations of employee access to network resources.

Support different authentication menthods on Microsoft networks

Document, configure & support Radio and cellular devices.

Maintain basic stocking of essential standby equipment and consumables.

Education requirements

Matric, Degree or National Diploma in Information Technology systems engineering and or computer science.

Alternative qualifications: CompTIA A+, N+, S+, Server +,MCSE-A, CISM, CySA+or similar.

Requirments

Drivers License

Desired Skills:

Skills and Knowledge Knowledge of Azure

Office & 365

Microsoft product line

PC Hardware

IP Cameras Bio- metrics

–

Be in the know how up-to-date with technologies and information

Must understand IP addressing

Subnets

VLAN

Ports

Firewalls

NAT

User rights –

Troubleshooting various operating systems. –

Understand different printing technologies & methods including secure print –

Be familiar with basic standardization & compliance systems. –

Ability to understand and solve problems relating to software

hardware and networking. –

Have basic understanding of Security implementation and maintenance within the IT infrastructure. –

Ability to prioritize according to critical and business risks –

Customer oriented –

Ability to deal with all stakeholders and levels of authority

PC Support

Desktop Administration

Help Desk Support

Remote Desktop

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Red Ant Security Relocation and Eviction Services provides multi-

disciplinary specialised urban management support solutions for

clients in the private and public sector.

The company was founded in 2001 by a group of enterprising

Gauteng entrepreneurs, eager to provide competent and efficient

solutions dealing with associated aspects of urban development

within the province and the country.

Learn more/Apply for this position