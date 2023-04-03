IT Integration Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client is looking for a SAP Integration Manager for a 4 – 6 month engagement.
This role will work with Treasury Global Process Owner and Business Process Lead to provide support, implementation, and guidance for the Treasury Systems with the Client for the implementation of their project.
Responsibilities:
- Plan, manage, implement, support and/or monitor SAP integration solutions and middleware for on-premise, cloud or hybrid scenarios
- Plan and conduct customer workshops, design, and build integrations and interfaces, create plans for data Integration and Unit testing
- Communicating effectively with project team members at different technical knowledge levels and often remotely across diverse geographical locations
- Identify test data for unit testing, integration testing and user acceptance, working with client’s functional consultants for validation of test results
- Build relationships with your stakeholders to become the go-to partner for SAP data integration and interfaces
- Manages small-medium sized teams and/or work efforts
- Proven experience in Cross Functional knowledge of SAP S/4 Finance, SAP BTP, SAP Treasury Management, Solman, Interfaces into SAP (Bank communications Management experience will be beneficial).
- Experience of working with cross-cultural teams; Comfortable in interacting with people across hierarchical levels in the organization and at client locations for smooth project execution within schedule
- Work closely with Treasury and Platform Services to ensure the Treasury Management systems maintains proper controls, workflows, financial instruments, accounting configuration, and reporting capability needed across Treasury and Treasury Accounting.
- Coordinate and plan any necessary Treasury Feeder System testing during scheduled SAP releases with definite focus on releases with an SAP Upgrade involved.
- General responsibilities included working with all Corporate Treasury associates and Platform Services teams executing Treasury activity (banking, back and middle office Treasury activities)
Technical Skills Required:
- SAP FSCM (Treasury and Risk Management, Bank Communications Management, Cash and Liquidity Management)
- SAP Integration Management – CPI and other
- Host 2 Host bank integration
- ERP Technologies: SAP S/4 HANA Finance
- SAP BTP
- SAP ABAP for Cloud
- SAP Fiori
Preferred:
- SAP Market Rates Management
Academic Qualifications and Certifications:
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent
- SAP certification preferred
