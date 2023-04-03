IT Integration Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client is looking for a SAP Integration Manager for a 4 – 6 month engagement.

This role will work with Treasury Global Process Owner and Business Process Lead to provide support, implementation, and guidance for the Treasury Systems with the Client for the implementation of their project.

Responsibilities:

Plan, manage, implement, support and/or monitor SAP integration solutions and middleware for on-premise, cloud or hybrid scenarios

Plan and conduct customer workshops, design, and build integrations and interfaces, create plans for data Integration and Unit testing

Communicating effectively with project team members at different technical knowledge levels and often remotely across diverse geographical locations

Identify test data for unit testing, integration testing and user acceptance, working with client’s functional consultants for validation of test results

Build relationships with your stakeholders to become the go-to partner for SAP data integration and interfaces

Manages small-medium sized teams and/or work efforts

Proven experience in Cross Functional knowledge of SAP S/4 Finance, SAP BTP, SAP Treasury Management, Solman, Interfaces into SAP (Bank communications Management experience will be beneficial).

Experience of working with cross-cultural teams; Comfortable in interacting with people across hierarchical levels in the organization and at client locations for smooth project execution within schedule

Work closely with Treasury and Platform Services to ensure the Treasury Management systems maintains proper controls, workflows, financial instruments, accounting configuration, and reporting capability needed across Treasury and Treasury Accounting.

Coordinate and plan any necessary Treasury Feeder System testing during scheduled SAP releases with definite focus on releases with an SAP Upgrade involved.

General responsibilities included working with all Corporate Treasury associates and Platform Services teams executing Treasury activity (banking, back and middle office Treasury activities)

Technical Skills Required:

SAP FSCM (Treasury and Risk Management, Bank Communications Management, Cash and Liquidity Management)

SAP Integration Management – CPI and other

Host 2 Host bank integration

ERP Technologies: SAP S/4 HANA Finance

SAP BTP

SAP ABAP for Cloud

SAP Fiori

Preferred:

SAP Market Rates Management

Academic Qualifications and Certifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent

SAP certification preferred

APPLY NOW FOR MORE INFORMATION

Desired Skills:

BTP

Fiori

ABAP

Cloud

Hana

s/4

CPI

Integration management

FSCM

treasury

bank communications

cash

liquidity

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position