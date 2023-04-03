Java Developer with Azure Experience – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Java Developer with Azure Experience. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

5+ years knowledge and experience in Java development including the necessary solution space e.g., version control (Git)Azure Cloud experienceSome Advantageous technical skills:

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, Azure AKS

Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g., Jenkins, Azure DevOps, GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)

Familiar with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., MQTT

Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker

Some Essential soft skills required:

Fit-for-business-purpose mind-set i.e., the solutions provided must meet the business goals.

Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team.

Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.

Essential qualifications/experience needed for the role?

Relevant IT Degree / Diploma / equivalent work Experience.

+5 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer

+2 years’ experience with Azure Cloud

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest CV and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

