Java Developer with Azure Experience – Gauteng Midrand

Apr 3, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Java Developer with Azure Experience. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

  • 5+ years knowledge and experience in Java development including the necessary solution space e.g., version control (Git)Azure Cloud experienceSome Advantageous technical skills:

  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, Azure AKS

  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g., Jenkins, Azure DevOps, GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)
  • Familiar with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., MQTT
  • Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker

Some Essential soft skills required:

  • Fit-for-business-purpose mind-set i.e., the solutions provided must meet the business goals.
  • Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team.
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.

Essential qualifications/experience needed for the role?

  • Relevant IT Degree / Diploma / equivalent work Experience.
  • +5 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer
  • +2 years’ experience with Azure Cloud

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest CV and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Azure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

