Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Java Developer with Azure Experience. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential Skills:
-
5+ years knowledge and experience in Java development including the necessary solution space e.g., version control (Git)Azure Cloud experienceSome Advantageous technical skills:
-
Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, Azure AKS
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g., Jenkins, Azure DevOps, GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)
- Familiar with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., MQTT
- Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker
Some Essential soft skills required:
- Fit-for-business-purpose mind-set i.e., the solutions provided must meet the business goals.
- Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team.
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.
Essential qualifications/experience needed for the role?
- Relevant IT Degree / Diploma / equivalent work Experience.
- +5 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer
- +2 years’ experience with Azure Cloud
If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest CV and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years